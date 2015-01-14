Here's Where To Buy Charlie Hebdo In The UK

Google Maps Here’s where you might find a copy.

Everyone is trying to get hold of a copy of the new issue of the Charlie Hebdo magazine. In France, the satirical publication sold out within two hours of going on sale today.

In the UK, meanwhile, many have taken to social media to find out what shops and newsstands might stock the issue. The Guardian says about 1,000 copies of this week’s issue are likely to be available. Major retailers are unlikely to sell Charlie Hebdo.

Only about 30 copies are thought to be sold in the UK each week. It’s said that Comag, one of the magazine’s main distributors in the UK, has increased the run to 1,200 copies in order to cater for the soaring demand. The Telegraph reports that Smiths News is going to bring 1,000 copies to British shores, and Menzies is also due to supply editions to outlets.

It’s understood that Charlie Hebdo will be available in the UK on Friday for £3.50. Here’s where you might find one of them:

1. The French Bookshop

This is a comic book store in 28 Bute Street, South Kensington. On its website it says: “Dear customers, we are doing everything possible to get Charlie Hebdo. There will be no delivery until Friday morning and it is not possible to make reservations. We are not sure of the language in which printing will get it.” It’s updating its Facebook page regularly to inform customers about the distribution.

2. JL News in Golders Green

Google Maps JL News usually stocks Charlie Hebdo.





This French-owned newsstand usually sells the magazine and will likely have — or will have — copies of the special edition Charlie Hebdo either today or on Friday, when copies are reportedly landing in London. It’s probable it will sell out fast.

3. Eurostar terminal, St Pancras International

On Reddit, some users are suggesting the train station will have copies — perhaps at a newsstand or as people ferry it over from France to sell.

4. Good News, Berwick Street

Soho is also said to be a possible area to find Charlie Hebdo. A small number of retailers reportedly sell issues of Charlie Hebdo, and Good News is listed.

5. Forge News, Cheltenham

This quaint English village newsagent is selling 100 copies of Charlie Hebdo, according to the Gloucestershire Echo. Apparently owner Illa Aghera says anyone who wants a copy should reserve one from her shop in Church Street.

Otherwise, it seems like eBay will be the only option for people desperate to get Charlie Hebdo. Right now a copy is listed for over £39,000.

Wedneday‘s cover features the Muslim prophet Muhammad and addresses the recent terrorist attack on its Paris office. It features the holy man shedding a tear and holding a sign that says “Je Suis Charlie,” which is the popular slogan used to support the title.

The special issue will have a print run of 1 million copies worldwide, with the ability to print as many as 3 million. It will be offered in 16 languages for readers around the world, according to AFP. Charlie Hebdo usually prints around 60,000 copies a week, AFP says.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.