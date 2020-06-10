A design company created a face shield that allows you to use empty food packages as a barrier

Courtesy of mmm design studio The face shield was designed by South Korean company mmm design studio.

Industrial and graphic design company mmm design studio created the “ANYTHING” face shield.

The mask was designed to be used with any transparent packets you have at home.

Pak Kitae, one of the founders, told Insider the face shield isn’t in production, but they are sharing the 3D modelling file so it can be printed.

People around the world are getting creative with face masks, and the latest out-of-the-box invention comes from an industrial and graphic design company based in South Korea.

The company, mmm design studio, created the “ANYTHING” face shield, which makes use of empty packets you might just happen to have at home.

Courtesy of mmm design studio The face shield can be used with almost any transparent packaging you have around the house.

The face shield was designed in the form of a pair of glasses with clips at the top and bottom where you can insert the packaging of your choice.

“I heard about a lack of medical supplies and thought it would be helpful to have a face shield that can be easily printed and can also be easily replaced to prevent contamination,” Pak Kitae, one of the creators, told Insider via email.

Courtesy of mmm design studio The face shield was designed to be worn like a pair of glasses.

Kitae admitted that there are no plans for production right now, but if people are interested in the mask, they should reach out to the company to get the 3D modelling file so they can be made using a 3D printer.

“I hope that this idea can help directly inspire somebody else,” he said. “People who’ve tried it think it’s a very good idea and suggest we patent it.”

Courtesy of mmm design studio The face shield can be made using a 3D printer.

After the frame is printed, the user can cut it out and fasten the whole thing together. The design studio created the frame so the transparent packaging can be easily replaced.

“Since transparent packaging is the best material and anyone can obtain it, we designed a face shield utilising it,” Kitae said.

The World Health Organisation suggested on Monday that, along with homemade face masks, face shields may have some benefits to preventing the spread of coronavirus.

“There is a role for face shields if masks are not available, but that is something that needs to be discussed on where and when that can best be used,” Maria van Kerkove, the WHO’s technical lead for COVID-19, told Insider. “What’s important about the mask is not only the materials that are used, but also the way that it actually covers your face, in terms of providing that barrier over your nose and your mouth.”

When it comes to how well face shields work, some public health experts in the US have said it might help just as well as masks, but others aren’t so sure yet.

Stephen Chininis, a professor at Georgia Tech and advisor at the Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners in Georgia, told Insider that if you do use a shield, it’s important that the plastic barrier covers your face back to your ears and extends down below your chin.

