Here's Everything You Need To Know Before Buying The iPad 2 Today

The iPad 2 launches tomorrow. Whether you’re upgrading from the original or making your first foray into the tablet world, here’s everything you need to know before you buy.



Retail Locations

Besides the Apple Store, you can get the iPad 2 at AT&T or Verizon retail stores, Best Buy, Wal-Mart, or Target. You can also order from Apple.com.

Release Timing And Online Orders

Tomorrow, March 11th, is the big day. If you’re buying from one of the retail stores listed above, the iPad 2 will go on sale at 5:00 p.m. local time. If you want to order online from Apple, orders will start 1:00 a.m. Pacific time.

Models And Pricing

Just like the original iPad, there are six iPad 2 models: 16 GB wifi ($499), 32 GB wifi ($599), 64 GB ($699), 16 GB wifi + 3G ($629), and 32 GB wifi + 3G ($729), 64 GB wifi + 3G ($829).

Going For 3G? Which Plan Is Best?

If you decide on a 3G iPad 2, you get to choose between AT&T and Verizon for your data plan. We think Verizon has the best tablet plans available, and they start at $20 per month for 1 GB of data. AT&T only has two options: $14.99 per month for 250 MB or $25 per month for 2 GB.

For those of you who are new to the iPad, check out Apple’s excellent set of guided tour videos. They break everything down for you.

