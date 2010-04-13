Stats God Nate Silver: Here Are The Best Neighborhoods To Buy Property In NYC

Nate Silver comes up with the most livable neighborhoods in NYC, based on affordability, nightlife, and other metrics, over at New York Magazine.



The ranking is a bit of a lark, but what’s interesting is how you can use the index to predict real estate value.

The web’s best statistician writes at fivethirtyeight:

Not to encourage gentrification, but if I were buying property as an investment right now, I’d look toward places that are cheap relative to those qualities that take the longest time to upgrade or repair — particularly transit lines, and to a lesser extent greenspace and the quality of the housing stock. That might mean places like Long Island City and Sunnyside (Queens), Prospect Heights and DUMBO (Brooklyn), Washington Heights (Manhattan) and perhaps even some portions of the South Bronx near the train.

