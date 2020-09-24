Adidas and LEGO are launching $130 sneakers that look just like the colourful toys

adidas Originals Fans of LEGO building blocks can now wear shoes inspired by the toys.

Adidas Originals and the LEGO group partnered to launch a new sneaker design.

The ZX 8000 sneakers can be purchased for $US130 on the Adidas website starting Friday.

With LEGO brick-inspired colours and geometric design elements, the shoes pay homage to the popular toys.

The sneaker has six different-coloured shoelace options and includes interchangeable LEGO bricks.

The Adidas Originals and LEGO sneaker was designed with multicoloured mesh, and it includes LEGO studs on the heel, as well as interchangeable jewels â€” made to look like the LEGO bricks â€” that connect the shoelaces.

adidas Originals The Adidas x LEGO sneaker was designed with signature colours of the classic bricks.

In addition to those features, the sneakers will also come with lace options in six different colours.

The $US130 shoes will be available to purchase globally starting Friday on the Adidas website.

adidas Originals The sneaker is set to launch globally on September 25.

The brands announced the sneaker collaboration in early September with a YouTube video showing a sneak peek of the design.

“Demonstrating that you’re never too old to play, this unique release sees the Danish toy company bring its instantly recognisable aesthetics to an adidas archival icon,” a press release obtained by Insider from Adidas and the LEGO Group states.

The LEGO Twitter account also shared a picture of the Adidas sneakers on Monday, writing: “You’re never too old to play!”

Fans of Adidas and LEGO shared their reactions to the toy brand’s announcement about the shoes, and the design led some people to joke about the pain of stepping on one of the stray toy bricks.

“Now you can safely step on LEGO. While stepping IN LEGO,” one user wrote.

Now you can safely step on LEGO. While stepping IN LEGO. — DZ-Aladan (@DZAladan) September 21, 2020

“Finally a way to painlessly step on Lego,” one user tweeted.

Finally a way to painlessly step on Lego https://t.co/HRFcUEehMV — Davey Heuser (@daveyheuser) September 21, 2020

Another Twitter user also joined in, writing: “Wait so does it hurt to walk in these or?”

Wait so does it hurt to walk in these or? https://t.co/c4Ndkmd6k3 — PaladinAmber (@PaladinAmber) September 22, 2020

