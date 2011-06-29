Where They Stand Now: The 2012 GOP Presidential Nomination Race UPDATED

Odds: Even Money.

Back in January, Mitt Romney was widely seen as a tenuous 'top-tier' candidate for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination. He's now perceived as the bona fide front-runner. For a guy who is famous for running lousy campaigns, Mr. Romney is running an awfully good campaign (so far) this time around.

He is raising money at a ferocious clip. He is gathering political endorsements and support around the country. He is building out a national campaign organisation that can help him withstand an early setback or two. And he's framed his candidacy on two basic ideas: (1) He's a highly capable turnaround guy who can turn around the US economy, and (2) he's the only GOP candidate with a realistic chance of defeating President Obama in November of 2012. The 'turnaround' narrative now has him tied with President Obama in most national surveys.

Romney remains vulnerable in the GOP primaries for all the reasons that everyone says: region, religion, Romneycare and 'authenticity.' But GOP primary voters are increasingly panicked by the thought of four more years of President Obama. If Romney's argument that he alone can beat Obama resonates with the primary and caucus electorates, causing their concerns about his candidacy to abate or at least diminish, he will be the nominee.