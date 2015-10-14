Here's where the world's richest 0.00168% live

There are 123,800 ultra-high-net worth (UHNW) individuals in the world, according to Credit Suisse’s 2015 Global Wealth Report.

These folks have a net worth of over $US50 million. Furthermore, about 44,900 of them have a net worth of at least $US100 million, and 4,500 have a assets worth of $US500 million.

Notably, the number of UHNW individuals has dropped over the last year.

“The strong dollar has reduced the number of UNHW adults by 800 since mid-2014; but our calculations suggest that there has been a small increase in the number of individuals owning more than USD 500 million,” according to Credit Suisse analysts.

But more importantly, where this is where you find these people, according to the report:

“North America dominates the regional rankings, with 61,300 UHNW residents (50%), while Europe has 29,900 (24%) and 15,900 (13%) live in Asia-Pacific countries, excluding China and India. Among individual countries, the United States leads by a huge margin with 58,900 UHNW adults, equivalent to 48% of the group total (see Figure 5). This represents a rise of 3,800 from the number in mid-2014. China occupies second place with 9,600 UHNW individuals (up 1,800 on the year), followed by the United Kingdom (5,400, up 400) which switched places with Germany (4,900, down 1,000). Switzerland (3,800, down 200) moved up by overtaking France (3,700, down 600). The biggest ranking gains were achieved by Hong Kong SAR (1,600, up 200), which climbed three places and Taiwan (2,200, up 100), India (2,100, up 100) and Korea (1,800, up 100) which all rose two places. Going in the opposite direction, Russia (1,800, down 1000) dropped three places and Brazil (1500, down 500) and Sweden (1400, down 300) each dropped two.”

If that’s too much too read, here’s what it looks like in a chart:

* We calculated the percentage based on the World’s population as of the article’s publication.

