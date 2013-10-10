Here's Where The World's Richest 0.00001387015% Live

According to the latest Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report, there are 98,700 “ultra high net worth” individuals in the world, defined as those with a net worth of over US$50 million.

That number is up 14,200 from last year, and the report reasons that this shows that the world’s economy is working out well for the ultra rich:

While there is little reliable information on trends over time in the wealth pyramid data, it seems almost certain that wealth has been growing faster in the top strata of the wealth pyramid since at least the year 2000, and that this trend is continuing. For instance, total global wealth grew by 4.9% from mid-2012 to mid-2013, but the number of millionaires in the world grew by 6.1% during the same period, and the number of UHNW individuals rose by more than 10%. It therefore appears that the world economy remains conducive to the acquisition and preservation of large and medium sized fortunes.

So where do this global elite — very roughly the world’s richest 0.00001387015% — live? Mostly in one country:

