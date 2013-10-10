In Just 5 Years The World Will See A Stunning Increase In The Number Of Millionaires

There could be more than 47 million millionaires in the world by 2018, a 50% increase over the current number of millionaires, according to the latest Credit Suisse Global Wealth Report.

That number is expected to grow significantly among emerging economies, according to the report. The Asia-Pacific region could go from 5.2 million millionaires to 9 million, and China alone could nearly double its millionaire population in five years.

Growth in Brazil and Mexico could push Latin America to nearly 1 million millionaires in 2018.

Here’s the projection from Credit Suisse:

And these charts show how Credit Suisse projects wealth will be distributed globally and in China in 2018.

