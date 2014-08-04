Go Inside The Garages, Dorm Rooms, And Coffee Shops Where Tech's Biggest Companies Got Their Starts

Twitter, @levie Box’s first office was a garage that Aaron Levie also used as a bedroom.

Even the most successful tech companies had to start somewhere.

Many companies that are now worth billions were launched from makeshift headquarters in relatives’ garages and living rooms.

Others were started in dorm rooms and coffee shops, where young coders could make use of the free Wi-Fi and plentiful caffeine.

The tech world is filled with interesting founding stories — we’ve rounded up some of the best ones here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.