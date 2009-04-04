"Where The Wild Things Are" Fever Still Raging

When new trailers show up online usually they generate a wave of excitement and then fade from view, but the trailer for Spike Jonze’s much-delayed October film, Where the Wild Things Are, is still one of the most-viewed videos online.



According to Viral Video Chart, the trailer, which debuted on March 25, is the most popular viral video over the past seven days, with more than 1,425,858 total views on Dailymotion and 1,908 blog posts based on it. And that’s just for one site. On YouTube, the most-viewed version of the trailer has more than 723,000 views.

Oh, and that trailer’s also supposed to be an Apple exclusive. So much for that.

We’ll perpetuate the viral spread. Here, once again, is the Where The Wild Things Are trailer:





Let’s hope the box-office revenues live up to the movie’s online interest.

