Steve Wozniak's favourite Food Joints, As Revealed By Foursquare

Photo: AP Images
Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak is a power user of Foursquare. So far, he’s had 1,008 check-ins.Based on his check-ins, the man likes to eat. Particularly at chain restaurants.
See for yourself…
He's got 10 checkins in last 60 days at IHOP in Santa Clara, CA. Last time he ordered this: Senior Sampler Scrambled Salt Pepper Tabasco. And coffee and OJ.
So how does he burn all these calories off? By taking his dog on a walk at Blossom Hill Park. He basically goes there every day. Here's a picture of him and his wife there.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.