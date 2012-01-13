Steve Wozniak's favourite Food Joints, As Revealed By Foursquare

Boonsri Dickinson
steve wozniak iphone 4S white

Photo: AP Images

Apple cofounder Steve Wozniak is a power user of Foursquare. So far, he’s had 1,008 check-ins.Based on his check-ins, the man likes to eat. Particularly at chain restaurants.

See for yourself…

He's come to Mandarin Gourmet in Cupertino 5 times in the last 60 days. This is a photo he took.

He's got 10 checkins in last 60 days at IHOP in Santa Clara, CA. Last time he ordered this: Senior Sampler Scrambled Salt Pepper Tabasco. And coffee and OJ.

On vacation, he visited the Hard Rock Cafe in Lake Tahoe.

For dessert, it's the Baskin Robbins in San Jose. He's done 4 checkins in last 60 days.

So how does he burn all these calories off? By taking his dog on a walk at Blossom Hill Park. He basically goes there every day. Here's a picture of him and his wife there.

Now, check out the location where he and Steve Jobs started Apple...

TOUR: The Garages And Houses Where Giants Like Google, Apple, and Square Were Born →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.