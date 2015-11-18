The 19 countries where the victims of the Paris terror attacks are from

The terror attacks in Paris left at least 129 dead and hundreds more injured.

Authorities have released the nationalities of the victims, who came from 19 different countries and four different continents.

A Twitter account created by Mashable with the handle @ParisVictims has been tweeting details of the victims. Most of them were gunned down during a rock concert at the Bataclan Theatre.

The @ParisVictims account noted the passions and biographical details of the victims, like “Loved doing charity work and teaching French.” and “Loved music & football. Leaves behind a 3-year-old boy & a pregnant wife.”

During the Friday-night attacks, terrorists took hostages, detonated suicide vests, and shot people across the city. ISIS (also known as the Islamic State) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Here’s a look at the wide range from which victims of the attack came:

