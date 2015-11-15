This is where each of the attacks in Paris took place and what happened there

French authorities are reporting at least six locations where attacks took place in Paris on Friday night.

The Bataclan Theatre was the scene with the largest number of deaths. It is reported that gunmen began firing there during a sold out rock concert by American band Eagles of Death Metal. The gunmen took hostages. Video from the scene taken by a reporter for the French newspaper, Le Monde, shows people dangling from windows, dragging limp bodies and running out of the concert venue. When police arrived to free hostages, at least three of the attackers detonated their suicide belts. Reports say more than 80 people died at the theatre.

At least two explosions went off outside the French soccer stadium where the French and German national teams were playing. French President Francois Hollande was at the game and was evacuated. After the game, fans huddled on the field as the attacks across the city continued.

Gunmen also opened fire at the Cambodian restaurant Le Petit Cambodge. That attack left at least 14 people dead. An attack took place at another restaurant south of Le Petit Cambodge at La Belle Équipe.

Additionally, six more people were reported to have died on two streets, Boulevard Voltaire and Rue de la Fontaine au Roi.

As of Saturday afternoon 129 people have died as a result of the attacks. The terrorist group Islamic State, also known as ISIS, has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.