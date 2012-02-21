The 15 Richest Counties In America

This post originally appeared at The Street.



While many Americans struggle to find jobs, balance their budget and get by with less, some folks are still living high on the hog.

Looking at the most recent Census Bureau date from 2010, we chose the 15 counties in the U.S. with the highest median household income.

With three counties exceeding the $100,000 mark, life seems pretty good in these areas, even as the U.S. median household income declined 2.3% from 2009 to 2010. Still, the following 15 richest counties still have a median income that is about double the national average of $49,445.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.