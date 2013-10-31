Here Are The Sports Cars That Thieves Love To Steal

The National Insurance Crime Bureau has released its latest data on the most commonly stolen sporty vehicles, and the states where the most thefts occur.

Not surprisingly, the less expensive — and thus less rare — cars like the Chevy Camaro and Ford Mustang are at the top of the list. Offerings from Porsche, Audi, and BMW are also in the top 10.

The data covers thefts between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2012, and considers only 2010-2012 model-year cars.

Here are the numbers for the sports cars thieves like most:

And here are the states where they do their best work:

