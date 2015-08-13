Working remotely is more common than you think -- here's who does it, and where

The ability to turn in your work from the comfort of your couch might sound like a dream — and increasingly so, this dream is becoming a reality for professionals all over the United States.

According to a new infographic from Highfive, there was a 79.7% increase in the number of remote workers between 2005 and 2012.

The Highfive graphic paints a clear picture of what working remotely looks like in the US today. It reveals which industries commonly hire remote workers, where these professionals live, and how much they make, on average.

It also shows how both employees and employers are benefiting from this shift.

About 77% of remote workers reported greater productivity while working from home, and 53% were less stressed. Remote workers also reported better health, and a willingness to work longer hours.

Check out the graphic below for more stats and facts about working outside the office:

