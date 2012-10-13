Where The Locals Eat In Florence

Photo: Jennifer Polland /Business Insider

With its trattorias, gelaterias, pizzerias and cafes, Florence is arguably one of the best food cities in the world.Savvy tourists know this and inundate the city’s restaurants and cafes. But where do the locals—who know truly great Florentine food—go?



We traveled to Italy recently to find out. From hole-in-the-wall piadina shops to home-spun family-run trattorias, we discovered that there are phenomenal dining experiences in this jewel of a city—if you follow the locals and know where to go.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.