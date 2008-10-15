Where The Lehman Exiles Have Found Refuge

Where have all the Lehmanites gone? Our friends over at the Deal have done the hard work of aggregating all the various reports of Lehman refugees in the last month or so.



Asia-focused U.K. bank Standard Chartered plc took six Lehman bankers during that time, including Christian Wait as global head of capital markets, Arun Murthy as global head of energy, commodities traders Michael Slater and Abhinav Jain, M&A banker Sarab Bhutani and energy derivative banker Cyril Youinou.

Fifteen-year Lehman veteran Richard McKinney joined D.E. Shaw & Co. LP to head its new asset-backed securities unit. It’s always nice to leave a firm on good terms. We see that as J.P. Morgan Chase & Co. said Adam Green rejoined the firm as Northeast regional director for its private wealth management business.

There’s always the beach. Days before Lehman’s bankruptcy, Jeremy Isaacs, who was CEO for Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific since 2000, decided he would retire. At the same time (still prebankruptcy) Andrew Morton, global head of fixed income since February, and Benoit Savoret, chief operating officer of Europe and the Middle East since May 2007, left Lehman and were promised millions in their goodbyes — they never received a dime.

After Sept. 15, Credit Suisse Group hired 14-year Lehman veteran Philippe Cerf as a managing director in the EMEA M&A group on the investment banking team. Then Douglas Leo made the jump to Thomas Weisel Partners Group Inc. as head of commission management for brokerage.

On the Sept. 19, Makram Azar, an 18-year Lehman banker, said he would set up an office for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. in the Middle East and North Africa to source private equity and infrastructure deals there. At Lehman, Azar was global head of sovereign wealth funds and chairman of media i-banking for Europe and the Middle East.

Another big move came when Mark Shafir took the top dealmaker role at Citigroup Inc., leaving Lehman to become head of global mergers and acquisitions. Citigroup wasn’t done there, either. Later it took on Chris Hite as co-head of global healthcare investment banking alongside Rick Landgarten and Michael Hill. Also joining the group as managing directors from Lehman were Tai Hah and Ray Cooper.

Deutsche Bank AG couldn’t be left out. In Amsterdam, it hired Lehman banker Maarten van Berckel as a managing director in its global banking business covering Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. Van Berckel was a managing director of Lehman Brothers International (Europe) and CEO of Lehman Brothers Benelux.



Before September was out, Merrill Lynch & Co. hired six bankers from Lehman in Hong Kong, including James Chapman, who became a director and head of Asia power investment banking. The others were vice presidents Anoop Chaudhry and Ken Ng; associates Raymond Yu and Robert Smith, and analyst Brian Kelly.

Blackstone Group LP started of October with 12 hires, three from Lehman, including Anthony Steains, who covers industrials and natural resources transactions; and MDs Johan van Jaarsveld and Dong Hyun Lee.

In October, Movers found out that Lehman’s Bob Elfring will join Credit Suisse as head of Benelux for the investment banking department in January.

Citadel Investment Group LLC has been having a grand ol’ time in the credit crisis. It grabbed three Lehman bankers for its global fixed-income business. Timothy Wilkinson, former head of fixed income proprietary trading at Lehman, will join the proprietary trading group along with John Goodridge. Alex Maddox arrives as head of securitized products in Europe.

A week ago, UBS hired four bankers from Lehman. Jorge Martinez was brought in as head of oil and gas investment banking in Asia (sorry Nomura). The others were Anthony Carango, Scott Wilson and Jia Zhai. Then UBS Investment Bank tapped Gregory Feller for its investment banking department as a managing director, covering technology. Feller was the senior coverage banker for tech at Lehman.

On Friday we reported that UBS hired Janine Shelffo for its i-banking group as an MD in the technology, media and telecommunications group. She was the senior coverage banker for media at Lehman.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.