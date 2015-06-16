This chart shows where the 20 largest hotels in the world are located

Bigger, better, taller, more luxurious — it comes as no surprise that more than half of the world’s 20 largest hotels are located in Las Vegas.

To put it into perspective, these hotels are basically mini cities, the largest one, the MGM Grand, featuring a whopping 6,852 rooms. And even the smallest hotel on the list, The Palazzo in Las Vegas, has 3,000 rooms, which means that it could hold about the same number of people as those currently living in Aspen, CO.

Of the world’s 20 largest hotels, 13 of them are located in the US. Several of the other hotels are located in Asia: The world’s second-largest hotel is located in Malaysia’s Genting Highlands, and the world’s 7th-largest hotel is located in Pattaya, Thailand.

Check out the infographic below by Dadaviz to see the world’s 20 largest hotels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.