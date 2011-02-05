Where The Hits Are Streaming: The Top-10 Movies Over The Last Five Years

Photo: IMDb

Last week, I looked at how many 2010 box office winners were available for legal streaming in the United States.The news was bad for Netflix as it had less than 10 per cent of the available titles.



As a reminder, this is what the 2010 aggregate data looked like:

But one question that was left unanswered was whether there was a bias in the data selection as it presented data that was specific to a single year.

So in order to assess the strength of the different services, I decided to look at the data for the 5 previous years, hoping to discern a pattern.

However, because it’s a lot of data to crunch, I decided to limit my research to top 10 over that time (in data point, this means a universe of 60 titles or 240 data points.).

So let’s start with the 2009 data:

2009

And here, something interesting happening. Not only did Netflix not fare that much better but all of the other rental services fared much much worth.

I was now very intrigued. Was 2009 an unusual year or was there a pattern here? Were older title getting less available as time went on?

In order to answer those question, I decided to pull a lot more data, going all the way back to 2005 so I could have 5 year’s worth of data to look at.

2008