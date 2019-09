Self-professed Connecticut deadbeat Matt Harding went viral in 2005, 2006 and 2008 with videos of himself dancing with people all around the world. He even picked up sponsorships from Stride Gum, Hotels.com, Visa and more.



Well, he’s done it again, with a new video released on June 20. It’s awesome. It will go viral.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

