Where The Heck Is Cisco's Apple TV Killer?

Cisco’s hugely hyped “major technology announcement” — the one the company said would “forever change the Internet and its impact on consumers, businesses and governments” — has come and gone.

It is a router. Yawn.

Yes, Cisco is a router company, so it’s great that it is making awesome routers that will make the Internet faster for everyone. We’re sure the purchasing departments at large telecom companies are drooling. But seriously, what a lame announcement to hype like that.

Anyway, what caught our eye over the weekend was a report from SiliconAngle writer John Furrier, who said that Cisco would announce “an ‘AppleTV’ style cable set top or edge consumer box based on their Scientific Atlanta technology.”

As we explained in our post, this would be ambitious, potentially sexy, and actually interesting to people who don’t work in the purchasing department of large telecom companies.

But Cisco didn’t make any such announcement about set-top boxes. Just a big, insanely fast router.

So, where is it? Good question.

On Twitter, John Furrier says, “I have on good sources it’s coming just not today.” So, we’ll see.

In the meantime, enjoy your router, telecom companies.

Click here to see in practical terms how insanely fast Cisco’s new router is →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.