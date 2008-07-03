Where The Government Stimulus Checks Really Went: Porn

So far, it seems as though the tax rebate checks aren’t so much stimulating the economy as they are Wal-Mart, Exxon, and your food bill. If there is anything left after that, people might actually be paying down debt and/or saving their checks. And, of course, there’s one more way the tax rebates are adding “stimulus”: porn. From an Adult Internet Market Research Company press release:



An independent market-research firm, AIMRCo (Adult Internet Market Research Company), has discovered that many websites focused on adult or erotic material have experienced an upswing in sales in the recent weeks since checks have appeared in millions of Americans’ mailboxes across the country.

According to Kirk Mishkin, Head Research Consultant for AIMRCo, “Many of the sites we surveyed have reported 20-30% growth in membership rates since mid-May when the checks were first sent out, and typically the summer is a slow period for this market.”

