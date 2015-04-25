The babies who went viral in the 2007 'Charlie bit my finger' video just filmed a remake

BBC video Charlie bites his brother, Harry, once more for the cameras 8 years after their video debuted.

Back in 2007, a video featuring a British toddler scolding his baby brother for biting his finger was a YouTube sensation just two years after the site was created.

“Charlie Bit Me,” if you’re one of the few people with wifi access who have never seen it, is a 55-second clip that has been viewed more than 815 million times on YouTube.

Funnily enough, though, the video wasn’t even intended to be seen by the public. According to the BBC, “Charlie Bit Me” only made it online because the file size was too big for it to be emailed to a family friend.

The BBC caught up with brothers Charlie and Harry, who are now 9 and 11, respectively, and asked them how they feel about having been viral video sensations for most of their young lives.

“I think it’s a bit odd that loads of people have watched it,” Charlie says frankly.

For more on Charlie and Harry — who have been viewed on YouTube more times than Taylor Swift, One Direction and Adele — watch the BBC’s video below.

