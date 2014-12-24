Here's Where Tech Billionaires Are Escaping To This Holiday Season

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, Bing MapsMichael Dell has a waterfront Hawaiian mansion worth $US58 million.
Everyone needs to take a vacation every once in a while, especially during the holidays.
But “vacation” means something a little different when you’re a tech millionaire or billionaire.
From massive island retreats to private superyachts, these tech executives’ second homes take luxury vacations to the next level.
Facebook billionaire Mark Zuckerberg recently bought a 750-acre property on the North Shore of Kauai. He paid a reported $100 million for the property, which includes a white-sand beach and former sugarcane plantation.
When Microsoft billionaire Paul Allen isn't cruising the high seas on one of his superyachts, he can relax at one of his many luxurious retreats. In addition to an island in Washington and a beachfront Hawaiian estate, Allen owns a hilltop mansion on the Côte d'Azur called the Villa Maryland. He employs a staff of 12 and counts Bono and Andrew Lloyd Webber as neighbours.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff loves all things Hawaii. He wears Hawaiian shirts to work and even named his dog 'Koa,' after a type of Hawaiian tree. He also owns a 5-acre estate on the Big Island, which he purchased for $12.5 million in 2000.
Google chairman Eric Schmidt has a $72-million yacht called the 'Oasis,' which he uses to sail to the French Riviera and other destinations. The yacht has plenty of amenities, including a pool, jet skis, and a gym that can be converted into a disco. He and estranged wife Wendy also own homes in Nantucket and Montecito, California, in addition to their primary residence in Atherton.
HP chief Meg Whitman owns a mountain home and dude ranch in Telluride, Colorado, where she reportedly keeps pet alpacas. In 2007, Whitman donated $1.15 million to preserve more than 500 acres of meadows and wetlands in the area.
PayPal cofounder and early Facebook investor Peter Thiel bought this 1.7-acre oceanfront property in Maui in 2011. The home is made up of four pavilions that wrap around a courtyard and swimming pool. At a selling price of $27 million, it was reportedly the biggest single-family purchase ever completed on the island.
In late 2014, Bill Gates spent $18 million on a 228-acre horse farm in Rancho Santa Fe, California. The property, known as the Rancho Paseana, includes a racetrack, guesthouse, office, veterinarian's suite, orchard, and five barns. Gates also owns another horse ranch in Wellington, Florida in addition to his primary residence outside Seattle.
Former Yahoo CEO Carol Bartz vacations at a 5-bedroom home on Hawaii's Big Island. The 117,00-square-foot lot is surrounded by black lava and a luxury golf course.
Dell founder and CEO Michael Dell escapes with his family to a massive Hawaiian retreat known by many as the 'Raptor Residence.' The seven-bedroom tropical retreat has been rumoured to be worth as much as $64 million.
Virgin Group billionaire Richard Branson owns Necker Island, a 74-acre Caribbean acre that's played host to a number of wild parties packed with A-listers. The resort can accommodate up to 30 people and has eight guest bedrooms, a 1,500-square foot master suite, and a zip line that carries guests down to the beach.
Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison has an entire Hawaiian island to explore in his downtime. He purchased the island of Lanai for $500 million in 2012. If he gets bored of Hawaii, he can always relax at his private golf club in Rancho Mirage or one of his beachfront houses in Malibu.
