Where TARP Funds Went: Jesse Jackson

Now that the US taxpayer is a major shareholder in all the financials, every last expenditure will be scrutinized and criticised (See: AIG junkets). So we’re not surprised that a conservative group is making some hay over this:



Today the NationalLegal and Policy centre (NLPC) asked Neil M. Barofsky, the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP), for a formal review of the sponsorship by Bank of America and Citigroup of the Rainbow/PUSH Wall Street Conference currently taking place in New York City. The January 13-16 event is one of two of Jesse Jackson’s annual fundraisers.

According to official conference materials, Citigroup is a “Gold Sponsor,” a designation costing $50,000. Bank of America is identified as a “Silver Sponsor,” a designation costing $30,000.

Fair criticism? It doesn’t matter. Citi and BofA have to explain why their cash is going to any political/advocacy group, when it could be going to loans.

(HT: Dealbreaker)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.