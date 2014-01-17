Where The World's Super-Rich Spend Their Millions On Real Estate [MAP]

Wealth-X and Savills are out with a new report showing how the super-rich (those with $US30 million or more in assets) spend money on real estate.

There are a ton of interesting takeaways from the report, which is available here. The map below, which shows the flow of wealth around the world, is particularly telling. It shows where these ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) are most likely to purchase luxury real estate.

According to the report, “[the map] highlights not only where they like to live but also the geographies and jurisdictions that they might favour for other types of real estate holdings — and other investments — as well. Most notably, when it comes to residencies, UHNWIs may invest crossborder but they will tend to stick to destinations within their global region, to areas they call ‘home’.”

Some notable trends:

North Americans are most likely to purchase luxury real estate within the U.S..

Latin Americans also like the U.S., but will also buy in the Caribbean.

Europeans are the most diverse buyers: “The more established wealth of Europe seems best versed in the notion of global home-ownership. Not only is Europe itself full of billionaire boltholes but Europeans themselves venture to many luxury island resorts in the Caribbean and the Far East as well as into parts of the US and Canada,” the report says.

London dominates when it comes to luxury real estate purchases by the super rich from all over the globe.

The following map is also revealing, It shows the total wealth of UHNWIs around the world, and what per cent of that wealth is in real estate. The super rich in the Europe and the Middle East have a relatively high proportion of their holdings in real estate, while people in the U.S. prefer other forms of investment.

There were nearly 200,000 people worth $US30 million or more globally in 2013, with a combined wealth of $US27.8 trillion. Wealth-X predicts that figure will exceed $US40 trillion by 2020.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.