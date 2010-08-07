Check Out Brazil's Latest Shipment Of Subway Cars For NYC

Gus Lubin
subway

Photo: @NYCTSubwayScoop

There’s nothing more American than the MTA, right? Of course not.NYC Transit posted some awesome photos of new subway cars arriving fresh from a factory in Brazil (via Gothamist). These are the R160s, which run on the JLMZEFNQ.

Some trains are actually made in America — the R62A gets assembled in Vermont after manufacture in Montreal — but we wonder how long this can last. Brazil makes cheap trains. So does China, which is leading bids to build Californian high speed rail.

Just a little reminder of where the job market isn’t dying.

Inside a Brazilian subway car factory

From @NYCTSubwayScoop

Inside a Brazilian subway car factory

From @NYCTSubwayScoop

An R160 arrives via RoRo (Roll-on, Roll-off) trailer.

From @NYCTSubwayScoop

Subway cars arrive via ship from Brazil.

From @NYCTSubwayScoop

The new subway cars are unloaded from the ship.

From @NYCTSubwayScoop

Subway cars have arrived!

From @NYCTSubwayScoop

Preparing to unload a new R160 subway car from a Roll-on/Roll-off trailer.

From @NYCTSubwayScoop

All 1,662 R160 subway cars have arrived and are ready to roll on the N, Q, M, J, Z, L, E and F lines.

From @NYCTSubwayScoop

