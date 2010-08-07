Check Out Brazil's Latest Shipment Of Subway Cars For NYC

Photo: @NYCTSubwayScoop

There’s nothing more American than the MTA, right? Of course not.NYC Transit posted some awesome photos of new subway cars arriving fresh from a factory in Brazil (via Gothamist). These are the R160s, which run on the JLMZEFNQ.



Some trains are actually made in America — the R62A gets assembled in Vermont after manufacture in Montreal — but we wonder how long this can last. Brazil makes cheap trains. So does China, which is leading bids to build Californian high speed rail.

Just a little reminder of where the job market isn’t dying.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.