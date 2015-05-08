These students got into all 8 Ivy League schools -- here's where they're actually going

It’s an enviable choice. At least eight high school seniors this year got to decide which, if any, of the elite Ivy League schools they will attend in the fall.

For most of them, it seems, that decision has led to Harvard University. This is perhaps unsurprising. Harvard is consistently one of the top ranked universities in the world and has a staggeringly high 80% yield rate for students it admits.

All five students who have confirmed their choices so far to Business Insider will attend schools in Cambridge, Massachusetts next year — four at Harvard and one at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which is not a member of the Ivy League.

Here’s where these impressive students will attend next year:

Victor Agbafe — Harvard University

Pooja Chandrashekar — Harvard University

Munira Khalif — Harvard University

Alexander Roman — Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Stefan Stoykov — Harvard University

Three other high school seniors — Harold Ekeh, Ronald Nelson, and Fernando Rojas — have yet to announce where they will attend next year. We will update this post when they do.

