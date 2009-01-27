Where Should EA Sell Games? The Wii, Of Course (ERTS)

Game publisher Electronic Arts (ERTS), perhaps best known for its Madden NFL franchise and appeals to “hardcore” gamers, is doing an about face in its marketing: For 2009, the company will be increasingly looking to women and the Wii as its target audience.



The plan: More women-friendly titles like a rival to the bestselling Wii Fit, advertising on women-geared TV outlets like the Oxygen Channel, and endorsements from Oprah Winfrey’s personal trainer.

Good thinking: The Wii has been crushing both the Xbox 360 and PS3 in sales. And EA’s noticing: “When you look at the impact that the Wii platform is having on our business, we better be relevant” company execs told Bloomberg.

EA’s not the only game publisher paying close attention to the console wars, and (smartly) allocating resources towards systems with the largest userbases. EA’s Wii-focused push follows Bethesda Softworks pulling back development of their top-rated “Fallout 3” from the third-place PS3.

