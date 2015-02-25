Here's where Shake Shack could be expanding next

Shake Shack is planning to open hundreds of new locations over the next several years.

The burger chain, which recently went public, now has 36 restaurants in the US that are primarily located on the East Coast. The company is planning to eventually open 450 locations in the US.

Shake Shack hasn’t revealed many details on where it will expand next, so Goldman Sachs used Google search trends to gauge where consumer interest is highest.

Based on those maps, California, Oklahoma, Missouri, North Carolina, and Washington could be the next states to get a Shake Shack. Search traffic was also particularly high in Texas, where the company is planning to expand this year.

Here are the search trends mapped out by Goldman Sachs.

