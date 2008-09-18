As the market and financial system collapse, where’s President Bush? Cancelling press conferences.
AP: The president has been silent about the market turmoil since Monday. He canceled previously announced plans to talk about it on Tuesday, and [White House spokesperson] Dana Perino said he would not be heard from on the topic on Wednesday, either.
Perino said the president is reluctant to hold a news conference because he believes reporters would try to draw him into the daily back-and-forth between the Democratic and Republican candidates to replace him and that that would be inappropriate.
Either that or he just can’t think of anything to say.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.