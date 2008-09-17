Where's Dick Fuld?

Dick Fuld was seemingly nowhere to be found yesterday as his employees were looting the firm.



Dealbook: Lehman Brothers was a swirl of commotion on Monday, as the investment bank slid toward an eventual liquidation after its filing for bankruptcy. Yet Richard S. Fuld Jr., the man who has steered Lehman through the firm’s crisis, has yet to address employees, people briefed on the matter told DealBook.

It was not yet clear when he would do so.

Could it be that he’s afraid of his staff? We noted yesterday and the Wall Street Journal picked up on the fact that Lehman had hired extra security. Apparently, some of it was to protect Fuld from his presumably angry employees.

WSJ: Mr. Fuld, who spent much of the weekend monitoring the Lehman talks from his office on the firm’s 31st executive floor in midtown Manhattan, has had extra security added to his detail in recent weeks, according to people familiar with the matter.

