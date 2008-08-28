Where's Amazon's Video Streaming Service? Coming In Time For Christmas (AMZN)

In May, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos got us excited when he said he’d be launching a new streaming video-on-demand service in “the next several weeks.” Turns out he really meant “several” — it’s been almost three months and the service is still in closed, private beta testing.



We hear the beta is coming along and that the company could be aiming to launch sometime in Q4. Technically, that’s autumn — which suggests the rollout won’t happen “later this summer,” as the New York Times reported last month. But that’s fine — as long as Amazon rolls it out by November, in time for holiday shopping season, it’s in good shape.

Amazon’s (AMZN) official statement: “There is no set timetable for when we’ll come out of beta. Our goal is to create the best customer experience possible so we will see what customers say and respond.”

