Here's Where Russia Trains Separatists Before Sending Them Into Ukraine

Geoffrey Pyatt, the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, tweeted satellite imagery showing a Russian training facility for separatists near the Ukraine border.

The U.S. State Department asserts that over the last few months, U.S. intelligence has “detected an increasing amount of heavy weaponry to separatist fighters crossing the border from Russia into Ukraine.”

The U.S. has also gathered “information indicating that Russia is providing training to separatist fighters at a facility in southwest Russia, and this effort included training on air defence systems.”

Russian-backed separatists are suspected of accident ly shooting down Malaysia Flight MH17 on July 17, killing 298 people.

