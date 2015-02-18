Here's where President Obama dined with Elon Musk and Marc Benioff this weekend

AP/Evan Vucci President Barack Obama speaks during a summit on cybersecurity and consumer protection.

President Obama was in San Francisco this weekend after visiting Stanford for the White House Summit on Cybersecurity and Consumer Protection on Friday.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, Obama attended a Democratic party fundraising dinner at the Russian Hill home of tech investor Sandy Robertson, where about 60 guests paid between $US10,000 and $US32,000 a plate.

Obama then dined at Michelin-starred restaurant Spruce with about a dozen big names from the tech industry, including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Inside Scoop reports.

Spruce serves “California-inspired American cuisine,” with dishes like a house-made tagliatelle and a grilled rib-eye steak running between $US29 and $US42.

A source told Inside Scoop that Benioff made the reservation in the restaurant’s Laurel room, where a private party has a $US3,000 minimum. The restaurant’s interior also includes a Baccarat crystal chandelier and faux ostrich chairs.

Though we don’t know what the group ate, Spruce confirmed the president’s visit on its Facebook page.

Obama finished off his California weekend with a trip to the Palm Springs area, where he reportedly took part in a round of golf at Oracle billionaire Larry Ellison’s Porcupine Creek Golf Course.

