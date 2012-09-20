There's About To Be A Battle For NYC's Next Power Breakfast Spot

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

The Lowes Regency is closing for renovations for a year starting in January, Crain’s NY reports. That means there’s going to be a serious breakfast void in New York City — a power breakfast void.Naturally, anyone would love to have this business. The Tisch brothers, owners of the Lowes Regency, started the power breakfast tradition decades ago. You get up early, you talk business with other top talkers, and you eat eggs. It’s very simple, and it’s very important.



It also has to be very elegant, so not any restaurant will fit the bill.

Crain’s talked to people at celebrity chef Michael White’s restaurant, Ai Fiori in the Setai Fifth Avenue hotel. They said they’d love to take some power breakfast business, but of course, Setai is on the corner of West 37th Street it’s a little far from the Lowes Regency (which is on Park Avenue between East 61st and 62nd) — so that’s a drawback.

But there’s also the Four Seasons, five blocks away from The Lowes Regency.

The question is, though, can they make bacon this crispy?

Click here to check out what we saw when Business Insider went to the Lowes Regency for breakfast>



