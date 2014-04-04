CHART: Here's Where New York City's Non-Native Residents Come From

Mobile data has provided a great way to easily track where people are moving, and Spokeo has created a chart that shows the most common out-of-state mobile phone numbers found in New York City.

Unsurprisingly, most of New York’s transplants come from neighbouring states New Jersey and Connecticut, with a sprinkling from large states across the country.

Check it out:

Spokeo also has a list of the top cities where people relocate from. It seems that most of the California transplants are coming from cities, whereas the starting points of non-native residents from New Jersey and Florida are more spread out:

New York City is also a popular destination for immigrants, with more than 128,000 foreigners moving to the city between July 2012 and July 2013.

