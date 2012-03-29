There's A Triangle-Shape Forming In The Copper Chart And It's Bearish For Prices

Global Macro Monitor

In prior posts we’ve noted copper is key to divine where the Chinese and global economy are headed.  It was down almost 2 per cent today and at key short-term support and its 200-day moving average.  It’s tracing out a descending triangle chart pattern, which usually resolves in a bearish move.   If 3.70 on the nearest contract breaks,  one more reason to play better defence.

chart

(click here if chart is not observable)

Read more posts on Global Macro Monitor »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.