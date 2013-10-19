This GIF Shows Where New Yorkers Live By Age And Sex

This amazing GIF

from IDV Solutionsshows where New Yorkers live based on age and gender.

The turquoise dots represent male residents of New York City, and the magenta dots represent females. The GIF goes through ages 0 to 85+ showing the distribution of New York’s population broken down by age and gender, based on data from the US Census Bureau.

What’s really interesting about the maps is how much they reflect New York City’s culture. Ages 0-15 give an idea of where parents are raising their children, while the 15-19 age range begins to show clusters of prisons and colleges — Morningside Heights, for instance, is bright pink thanks to Columbia University and Barnard College, while Rikers Island is filled with green dots.

You can also watch the map change drastically as people get older, and couples move out to the suburbs. The maps also become progressively more pink due to the fact that men tend to die sooner than women.

Click here to learn more about the maps, or visit IDV Solutions’ Flickr page for individual maps.

