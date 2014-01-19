These 3 States Have An Exceptionally High Percentage Of Millionaire Residents

Where do millionaires in the United States live?

The Wall Street Journal’s Eric Morath created a map that shows where the wealthiest individuals reside. It turns out Maryland, Connecticut, and New Jersey have the highest percentage of millionaires. More than 7% of their populations have assets worth that much.

California, Virginia, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire follow. About 6% of their populations are millionaires.

Here are the charts.

