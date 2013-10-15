Where Microsoft's Money Comes From (In Case You Forgot Or Don't Actually Know)

Microsoft is in the middle of a CEO transition, which means we’re getting a surplus of “how to fix Microsoft” stories.

A lot of those stories zero in on Microsoft’s Windows franchise, which was once dominant, but is now stagnant.

There’s no doubt that a growing Windows business would be great for Microsoft, but it’s important to realise there is much more to Microsoft than just Windows.

We’ve charted where Microsoft’s revenue comes from. As you can see, the Office business, and the Server & Tools business are both bigger than Windows and growing at a healthy rate.

