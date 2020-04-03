Here's where members of the royal family are self-isolating, from London to Los Angeles

Chris Jackson/Getty Images/Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Getty Images Members of the British royal family are self-isolating around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The best thing people can to do stop the spread of the novel coronavirus is to stay home according to the World Health Organisation, leading millions of people around the world to self-isolate.

Members of monarchies are adhering to the recommendations as well, with members of the British royal family isolating as the virus spreads rapidly throughout the UK.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip have retreated to Windsor Castle in Berkshire, while Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are isolating in Los Angeles, California, as they start their new life away from the rest of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip left their home at Buckingham Palace for Windsor Castle in mid-March.

AP/Shaun Curry Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are self-isolating at Windsor Castle.

Buckingham Palace announced on March 16 that the Queen and her husband would be going to Windsor Castle through Easter as a result of the virus, a week earlier than they originally planned.

A spokesperson for the Queen also noted that the palace would be cancelling a number of events she was set to attend with large groups of people.

The coronavirus is spreading at a devastating pace in the UK, with Prime Minister Boris Johnson presenting symptoms of the virus.

Windsor Castle in Berkshire has 1,000 rooms, so Queen Elizabeth II will have plenty of space to spread out.

Shutterstock/sloukam Windsor Castle is in Berkshire, England.

Many rooms in the house are typically dedicated to dinner parties, but the spacious property will be largely devoid of guests in an attempt to protect the Queen from the virus.

The Queen will work remotely from the castle grounds.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall are believed to be isolating at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus.

Prince Charles tested positive for the coronavirus last week after he was photographed with Prince Albert of Monaco, who also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Duchess of Cornwall was also screened for the virus, but she tested negative.

Balmoral Castle is typically used as a holiday destination for the royal family.

Andrew Milligan – WPA Pool/Getty Images Balmoral Castle was a gift to Charles.

Prince Charles inherited the Scottish property from the Queen Mother in 2002.

He and the duchess are likely staying in a cottage called Birkhall within the castle grounds, according to the Evening Standard.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are staying at Anmer Hall in Norfolk with their children.

Matt Holyoak / Camera Press Prince William and Kate Middleton are working remotely amid the pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are working remotely from Anmer Hall, a country house in Norfolk.

The couple and their children spend time at the house throughout the year. In fact, they shared a photo of Middleton playing with Princess Charlotte there just last week for Mother’s Day.

The Georgian-style home was a wedding gift to the couple from the Queen.

Chris Radburn – PA Images / Contributor / Getty Images The home was a wedding gift to the couple.

The family lived at the home full-time from 2015 to 2017, before relocating to Kensington Palace in 2017.

The couple renovated the 10-bedroom home when they lived there permanently, so it’s likely in good condition to host the family amid the pandemic.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly headed to LA last week, where they are isolating with their son Archie.

Getty The duke and duchess have relocated to LA.

After staying in Canada’s Vancouver Island for months, the couple reportedly flew to LA with their son Archie before Canada closed its borders as a result of the coronavirus.

Harry and Markle’s Megxit deal took effect on April 1, marking their official step back as senior members of the royal family.

The couple doesn’t have a home base in LA yet, but they plan to move into a permanent residence near Hollywood soon.

APU GOMES/Getty Images The couple will be living in LA permanently.

Experts told Insider that Beverly Hills would be a good place for the couple to settle down, as the area is prepared to meet the security needs of high-profile celebrities.

The area would also be within driving distance of Markle’s mother, who lives in the less-protected Windsor Hills area.

Princess Eugenie and her husband will reportedly remain at Kensington Palace amid the pandemic.

Getty Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank leave St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle following their wedding

The couple moved into Ivy Cottage, a property within Kensington Palace, when they got married in 2018.

They lived just two doors away from Prince Harry and Meghan and Markle when the duke and duchess still resided there.

Kensington Palace’s massive property features a myriad of different cottages.

Mike Hewitt/Getty Images Kensington Palace is home to Prince William’s family.

The London castle has been home to many royals throughout the year, but it is most notably the permanent residence of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Princess Beatrice is reportedly staying at her apartment at St James’s Palace during the pandemic.

Princess Beatrice was set to get married at Buckingham Palace, but her wedding celebration has since been postponed because of the virus.

The royal family decided to schedule a smaller ceremony at St James’s Palace, where Beatrice lives part of the year, but the wedding is apparently “under review” as the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe.

The bride-to-be lives in St James’s Palace throughout much of the year.

JOHN STILLWELL / Staff / Getty Images Princess Beatrice is self-isolating at St James’s Palace.

Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie lived in the castle together full-time before Eugenie’s wedding.

As of 2019, Beatrice was splitting her time between the London castle and New York.

