'Alright, Alright, Alright': The Incredible Story Behind Matthew McConaughey's Famous Phrase

YouTube screencap McConaughey created the well known phrase on his first film, ‘Dazed and Confused.’

When Matthew McConaughey won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in “Dallas Buyers Club,” many fans weren’t surprised when he slipped his signature phrase — “Alright, alright, alright” — into his acceptance speech.

But where did this phrase come from and why has it become so popular that it even adorns T-shirts?

McConaughey explained on “George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight” that Jim Morrison of “The Doors” should get partial credit for the quote initially made popular in the actor’s first-ever film role as David Wooderson in “Dazed and Confused.”

“Right before we’re about to shoot… I’ve been listening to this live ‘Doors’ album and in between two of the songs Morrison goes ‘alright, alright, alright, alright,'” McConaughey explained in the TV interview. “So right before I’m about to shoot, I’m like ‘what is Wooderson about?’ Four things: his car, getting high, rock and roll, and picking up chicks. I’m in my car, I’m high as a kite, I’m listening to rock and roll, and there’s the chick — action! ‘Alright, alright, alright’ — three out of four!”

And the rest is history. Watch below to get the full, awesome story:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

