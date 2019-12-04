We just got a rare look inside Mark Zuckerberg's home — take a look

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and philanthropist Priscilla Chan first met at Harvard – before Zuckerberg famously dropped out – and got married the day after Facebook went public.

The couple have two kids together, Maxima and August, and co-operate the philanthropic organisation known as the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.

They also own at least 10 properties together, with their Palo Alto, California home operating as their main living space. A new interview with CBS This Morning cohost Gayle King offers a rare look into that home, and even features both of the Chan-Zuckerberg children making challah bread.

Take a look right here:

