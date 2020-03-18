Here's where you might recognise the cast of Hulu's 'Little Fires Everywhere' from

Hulu Kerry Washington and Reese Witherspoon costar on ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’

Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington star on Hulu’s “Little Fires Everywhere,” a new miniseries that premieres on Wednesday.

The show centres on the growing tension between Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) and Mia Warren (Washington), two women whose families become intertwined after Mia and her daughter, Pearl (Lexi Underwood), move into their Ohio suburb in the ’90s.

Witherspoon is known for HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and movies like “Legally Blonde” and “Wild,” while Washington played Olivia Pope on ABC’s “Scandal.”

The opening scene shows the Richardsons’ house going up in flames, and the perpetrator of the fire’s identity is slowly revealed over the course of the story.

Like Witherspoon’s previous miniseries, “Big Little Lies,” “Little Fires Everywhere” has a soapy premise that gives way to exploration of deeper themes – in this case, motherhood, race, and identity.

Here’s where you might know the stars of “Little Fires Everywhere” from.

Reese Witherspoon stars as wealthy suburbanite Elena Richardson. She’s known for HBO’s “Big Little Lies” and various movies.

Erin Simkin/Hulu Reese Witherspoon plays Elena Richardson on ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’

Some of her biggest roles include “Legally Blonde,” “Cruel Intentions,” “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Wild,” and “Home Again.”

Witherspoon also won an Oscar for playing June Carter in the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic “Walk the Line,” and recently starred alongside Jennifer Aniston on Apple TV’s “The Morning Show.”

The actress executive-produced “Little Fires Everywhere” through her production company, “Hello Sunshine,” which “puts women at the centre of every story we create, celebrate, and discover.”

Former “Scandal” star Kerry Washington plays Mia Warren, a nomadic artist with a mysterious past.

Hulu Kerry Washington stars as Mia Warren on “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Washington starred as Olivia Pope on all seven seasons of ABC’s “Scandal,” and received two Emmy nominations for the role. The actress also appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s 2012 Western drama “Django Unchained,” and Netflix’s recent film “American Son.”

She serves as an executive producer on “Little Fires Everywhere.”

On the show, Washington’s character is a talented photographer and mixed media artist who constantly moves from town to town with her teenage daughter Pearl.

Rosemarie DeWitt plays Elena’s best friend, Linda McCullough. She’s had roles on shows like “Mad Men” and “Black Mirror.”

Hulu Rosemarie DeWitt portrays Linda McCullough on “Little Fires Everywhere.”

DeWitt starred as Midge Daniels on AMC’s “Mad Men,” and played the titular Rachel in the 2008 romantic drama “Rachel Getting Married.” She also had roles on Amazon’s “The Last Tycoon” and Fox’s “Standoff.”

Recently, she portrayed an overprotective mother named Marie on the “Black Mirror” episode “Arkangel.”

Her “Little Fires Everywhere” character, Linda, is in the process of adopting a Chinese-American baby girl with her husband (Geoff Stults) when the child’s biological mother (Lu Huang) finds the child again and fights for custody.

Joshua Jackson stars as Elena’s husband Bill Richardson. You might know him as Pacey Witter from “Dawson’s Creek.”

Hulu Joshua Jackson plays Bill Richardson on “Little Fires Everywhere.”

The actor also portrayed Peter Bishop on the TV show “Fringe,” and appeared on Showtime’s “The Affair.”

Bill is a lawyer who represents the McCulloughs in their child custody case, and clashes with Elena when she begins digging into Mia’s private personal history.

Lexi Underwood plays Mia’s daughter, Pearl Warren. She’s had guest roles on a number of shows.

Hulu Lexi Underwood stars as Pearl Warren on “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Before appearing on “Little Fires Everywhere,” Underwood had guest roles on TV shows like “Person of Interest,” “The Good Doctor,” and “Criminal Minds.”

She also appeared on the comedy series “Family Reunion,” which stars Tia Mowry-Hardrict.

Pearl becomes enamoured with the Richardsons after Elena rents a house to her mother, and becomes closely involved with each of their four children in different ways.

Megan Stott portrays Izzy Richardson, the Richardsons’ rebellious youngest child. This is her first big role.

Erin Simkin/Hulu Megan Stott plays Izzy Richardson on ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’

This is Stott’s first major film or television role, but she previously appeared on the TV pilot “So Shook,” and in the short films “So Extra!” and “Second Star to the Right.”

Izzy has a complicated relationship with her mother Elena, who attempts to control her defiant streak. She’s a violinist and aspiring artist who soon bonds with Mia and works as her assistant.

Huang Lu plays Bebe Chow, a Chinese-American woman fighting to regain custody of her daughter.

Hulu Huang Lu portrays Bebe Chow on ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’

Huang is a Chinese actress who has starred in international arthouse films like “Blind Mountain” and “She, a Chinese.”

She plays Bebe Chow, a Chinese-American immigrant who left her infant daughter, May Ling, at the local fire station a year earlier during a period of poverty. After Bebe learns that her daughter is living with the McCulloughs (who have renamed her Mirabelle), she attempts to get her back.

Gavin Lewis stars as Moody Richardson, a shy teenager who becomes friends with Pearl. He played Prince Emil on Netflix’s “Prince of Peoria.”

Hulu Gavin Lewis portrays Moody Richardson on “Little Fires Everywhere.”

The actor also appeared on “NCIS: Los Angeles” and The CW’s “Roswell, New Mexico.”

His character, Moody, is the first of the Richardsons to befriend Pearl. He soon develops a crush on her.

Jade Pettyjohn portrays Lexie Richardson, the Richardsons’ popular eldest daughter. She had a lead role on Nickelodeon’s “School of Rock” show.

Erin Simkin/Hulu Jade Pettyjohn stars as Lexie Richardson on “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Pettyjohn recently appeared alongside Nicole Kidman in the 2018 crime drama “Destroyer,” and worked with Kristen Stewart in the 2019 movie “Seberg.”

She also had roles on the Nickelodeon’s “Henry Danger” and HBO’s comedy series “The Righteous Gemstones.”

Jordan Elsass portrays Trip Richardson, a high school jock who also becomes interested in Pearl.

Hulu Jordan Elsass plays Trip Richardson on ‘Little Fires Everywhere.’

Elsass acted alongside “American Horror Story” star Lily Rabe on an episode of TNT’s crime drama “Tell Me Your Secrets,” and appeared in the 2019 religious biopic “Sister Aimee.”

He previously had a role on “The Long Road Home,” National Geographic’s 2017 miniseries about American military forces fighting in the Iraq War.

