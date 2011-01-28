Where LinkedIn's ~$200 Million Revenues Come From

LinkedIn revenues were $161 million through the first 9 months of 2010. Figure the last quarter wasn’t a disaster and that’s about $200 million per year.



Where does all that money come from? Ads, tools for recruiters, and subscriptions.

In the three months ending September 30 2010, LinkedIn generated…

45% of its revenues, or ~$28 million from recruiting

30%, or ~$18 million from advertising,

25%, or ~$15 million from subscriptions

If you’d shown those numbers to (then) LinkedIn CEO Reid Hoffman back in 2007, he would have been very surprised. Back then, the biggest chunk of LinkedIn revenues were subscriptions. Even advertising was on par with the recruiting tools.

Check out how much has changed over the years:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.