Where Lehman Really Went Wrong: Not Hiring Family Heiress To Run Bank

Lehman Brothers heiress Lady Sharon Sondes speaks out on the collapse of the firm whose last family employee was Robert Lehman in the 1960s and suggests that its management should have stayed in the family.



Page Six: LADY Sharon Sondes – the Lehman Brothers heiress whose mother was hostess Ellen Lehman McCluskey – was as stunned as anyone Monday when the firm collapsed. “I feel very nostalgic. I feel very sad. It’s always heartbreaking to see a great name exit the stage,” Sondes told The Post. “Bobby Lehman was brilliant, but his death marked the end of the family’s participation in the firm in any substantive way. Without Lehmans running Lehman, the bank ceased to exist as a family enterprise. If I knew then what I know now, I would have taken over the place myself.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.