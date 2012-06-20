Photo: Wikimedia Commons
With LaDainian Tomlinson retiring this week, it once again brings up one of the most difficult questions in all of sports to answerWho are the greatest running backs of all-time?
Do we look at career rushing yards that favours players who were consistently very good for a long period of time? Do we look the greatest single-seasons that may slant towards some players that were unable to maintain a high level over a long period of time? Do we consider a player’s all-around game, or just running ability?
For this, we will try to weigh all these factors. While we use all-around career numbers, a player’s individual seasons are considered in the context of their era, with the best seasons receiving more weight.
Career Rushing Yards: 13,259
Total Touchdowns: 96
Seasons with AV* 15+: 3
Seasons with AV* 20+: 0
* AV=Approximate Value, a stat (via Pro-Football-Reference.com) that looks at a player's all-around game. The cut-offs here are somewhat arbitrary, but a season with an AV of 15 would be considered 'Very Good,' while an AV of 20 would be considered an 'All-Time Great' season
Career Rushing Yards: 10,967
Total Touchdowns: 64
Seasons with AV 15+ 1:
Seasons with AV 20+: 0
Career Rushing Yards: 8,189
Total Touchdowns: 73
Seasons with AV 15+: 3
Seasons with AV 20+: 0
Career Rushing Yards: 5,174
Total Touchdowns: 113
Seasons with AV 15+: 2
Seasons with AV 20+: 0
Career Rushing Yards: 11,236
Total Touchdowns: 76
Seasons with AV 15+: 2
Seasons with AV 20+: 1
Career Rushing Yards: 14,101
Total Touchdowns: 100
Seasons with AV 15+: 1
Seasons with AV 20+: 0
Career Rushing Yards: 10,449
Total Touchdowns: 68
Seasons with AV 15+: 3
Seasons with AV 20+: 1
Career Rushing Yards: 12,120
Total Touchdowns: 100
Seasons with AV 15+: 1
Seasons with AV 20+: 0
Career Rushing Yards: 10,643
Total Touchdowns: 91
Seasons with AV 15+: 3
Seasons with AV 20+: 0
Career Rushing Yards: 12,243
Total Touchdowns: 145
Seasons with AV 15+: 2
Seasons with AV 20+: 0
Career Rushing Yards: 12,739
Total Touchdowns: 91
Seasons with AV 15+: 2
Seasons with AV 20+: 0
Career Rushing Yards: 8,597
Total Touchdowns: 93
Seasons with AV 15+: 4
Seasons with AV 20+: 2
Career Rushing Yards: 12,074
Total Touchdowns: 88
Seasons with AV 15+: 4
Seasons with AV 20+: 1
Career Rushing Yards: 15,269
Total Touchdowns: 109
Seasons with AV 15+: 5
Seasons with AV 20+: 1
Career Rushing Yards: 12,246
Total Touchdowns: 91
Seasons with AV 15+: 5
Seasons with AV 20+: 3
Career Rushing Yards: 13,684
Total Touchdowns: 162
Seasons with AV 15+: 6
Seasons with AV 20+: 1
Career Rushing Yards: 16,726
Total Touchdowns: 125
Seasons with AV 15+: 6
Seasons with AV 20+: 1
Career Rushing Yards: 18,355
Total Touchdowns: 175
Seasons with AV 15+: 5
Seasons with AV 20+: 3
Career Rushing Yards: 12,279
Total Touchdowns: 136
Seasons with AV 15+: 5
Seasons with AV 20+: 3
Career Rushing Yards: 12,312
Total Touchdowns: 126
Seasons with AV 15+: 8
Seasons with AV 20+: 5
